Green Bay coach inspiring students through sports

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay East High School graduate says his sights are set on the community's future by helping students thrive through sports.

Rise Up Founder Kyle Cropsey is a hands-on coach, and he's passing his work ethic on to his team to make them successful on the court and in the classroom.

"I didn't push myself like I should have in high school. So, coaching these kids, it's like I'm trying to teach them, ya know - don't do what I did," Cropsey said.

Cropsey says he founded Rise Up after the pandemic, because he noticed a need for training equipment and opportunities for young athletes.

"We're trying to build up our community. Our kids are seeing better attendance in school, better behavior in school, (and) better grades," Cropsey said.

"What would you be doing on a give day like this if sports weren't available for you guys," Mac asked.

"Probably just playing video games," said Washington Middle School student, Abrian Allen.

Mac asked, "Is this a lot better?"

"Yeah," Abrian replied.

Players like Abrian Allen and Coach Cropsey agree the work isn't always easy, but they're already noticing the payoff.

"So, last year, we used to get beat by this one team. Our coach worked us so hard that this year we played them twice already, and we beat them," Abrian said.

"And, then seeing the excitement when they beat a team that beat us by 30, 40 points last year. It's just reassuring," Coach Cropsey said.

"It's a really good opportunity to bond with your friends or classmates as a team and playing multiple sports with the same coach," Abrian said.

Coach Cropsey said the community's support has been overwhelming, but they are looking for a new title sponsor in the new year.

If you're interested in getting you child involved or would like to help make a difference, you can check out the Rise Up website.