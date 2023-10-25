Green Bay Chamber expands manufacturing footprint to Italy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Greater Green Bay Chamber is strengthening international relations with global manufacturers to grow business here at home and overseas.

As job seekers and manufacturers connect at the Resch Center for the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference on Wednesday, chamber members are busy touting the region's accomplishments in manufacturing to global manufacturers.

Green Bay holds the title as Tissue Paper Capital of the United States, and chamber leaders traveled to Lucca, Italy to visit the Tissue Capital of Europe.

Greater Green Bay Chamber

Leaders say it was an opportunity to learn more about their manufacturing model and how it could expand in Wisconsin.

Greater Green Bay Chamber Economic Development Vice President Kelly Armstrong says Green Bay already has nine Italian-based companies with two Green Bay-based businesses in Italy.

Greater Green Bay Chamber

Armstrong says Green Bay is poised to grow, and the chamber would like to take the opportunity to strengthen relations in hopes of attracting more manufacturers to the region.

"And, what we really look for is those companies to eventually manufacture those products here, and that comes with time. Again, it's a long-term play, but we're really planting the seeds to say, "Hey, if you're going to come to North America, there's no better place than the greater Green Bay area, and we're here to help you make that transition and the connections and help you get your business up and running," Armstrong said.

Greater Green Bay Chamber

Armstrong says Wisconsin is second in the nation in manufacturing with nearly 25 percent of the state's manufacturers in the Green Bay area.

She says the region's diverse group of manufacturers creating everything from food to metal fabrication helps keep the local economy strong and steady, and it makes the economy easier to grow.