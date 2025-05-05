Green Bay bridges to be affected by maintenance this week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in the downtown Green Bay area can expect some delays this week, especially if you're trying to cross the Fox River.

The Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge on Mason Street will be closed today.

That's from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for spring cleaning.

On Tuesday, the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge on Walnut Street will also be closed for the same reason.

That closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Meantime, some of the roads that were closed during the NFL Draft Experience will reopen this week.

