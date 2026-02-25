Green Bay Bicycle Collective selected for Give BIG Green Bay fundraiser

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Bicycle Collective will soon be pedaling toward a big boost — thanks to being chosen to benefit from this year's Give BIG Green Bay fundraiser.

Director Mark Woosencraft says excited to be selected again!

“I mean, third time’s a charm,” Woosencraft said with a smile. “We don’t get paid to do this. We do it out of the love of cycling and bringing cycling to the people of Green Bay and the surrounding area.”

Woosencraft and his team have been volunteering their time for more than 14 years, eventually outgrowing their original location and growing to their new spot on State Street years ago.

“It was literally a one-stall garage with a bathroom, and that was about it,” he recalled

The organization refurbishes donated bicycles to sell at a discount — helping fund its mobile repair shop, which travels to city parks during the summer to offer free fixes.

“A lot of kids roll into those parks with some pretty beat-up bikes, and we do what we can to make their ride a little bit safer,” Woosencraft said.

Beyond just repairs, Woosencraft hopes to educate young riders by letting them take part in the process.

“Putting a tool in their hands… We walk through the whole process with them and go, ‘All right, let the education begin,’ and get their hands dirty a little bit,” Woosencraft added.

The Give Big Green Bay fundraiser will run for 24 hours, beginning Wednesday at noon and ending the same time Thursday. Organizers aim to surpass last year’s total — $3.5 million raised — to support dozens of area nonprofits.