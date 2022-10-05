Green Bay-based Helping Hands pays $10,000 to settle allegations of refusing to serve person with HIV

GREEN BAY — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin has reached a settlement agreement with Helping Hands to resolve allegations that they refused to serve someone with HIV. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the settlement Wednesday.

Helping Hands offers in-home caregiving services in nine counties throughout Northeastern Wisconsin, with its main office in Green Bay. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a number of Helping Hands caregivers refused to provide service to an individual with HIV, and Helping Hands terminated the relationship with that individual as a result.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the settlement agreement states allegations only; the defendant does not admit liability for the allegations.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office prioritizes the protection of the civil rights of all individuals,” said United States Attorney Haanstad. “As this settlement demonstrates, our office is committed to using all available tools to enforce the ADA and prevent discrimination.”

The agreement includes the adoption of a nondiscrimination policy, training of staff, written notification to the Department of Justice of future complaints and $10,000 in compensatory damages for the person with HIV.