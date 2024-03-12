Green Bay area schools consider major district reshuffle

Green Bay area schools are at a crossroads as a new proposal that could restructure the district will be introduced at a public meeting on Tuesday.



Green Bay Area Public School District proposing closure of six schools

Proposal to be introduced in public meeting Tuesday

Aim is to address declining enrollment, aging facilities, and budgetary concerns

The proposal could lead to the closure of six schools within the district.

According to district Communications Director, Lori Blakeslee, there are currently more than 18,000 students enrolled in the GBAPS system and it's dealing with declining enrollment, aging facilities, and budget constraints.

One of the restructure's key pieces is redrawing boundaries throughout the district and consolidating multiple buildings to create K-8th grade schools.

The proposal would close six schools: Webster, Elementary School, Doty Elementary School, Howe Elementary School, Chappell and Elmore Elementary Schools, and MacArthur Elementary School. In contrast, three current buildings — Washington, Langlade, and McCullough — would expand to accommodate more students for K-8th grade.

NBC 26 The proposal would close six schools, Webster, Elementary School, Doty Elementary School, Howe Elementary School, Chappell and Elmore Elementary Schools, and MacArthur Elementary School—is part of this effort. In contrast, three current buildings—Washington, Langlade, and McCullough—would expand to accommodate more students for K-8th grade.

The district hired the consulting firm Woolpert to provide insights into the numbers. Additionally, the Board approved the formation of a Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee comprising community members, parents, and staff like Sandra Gomez, to offer a local perspective.

"They're thinking outside the box and if it works, and obviously it works because we have some K-8th schools, Aldo (Aldo Leopold Community School) and you know, Red Smith (Red Smith K-8 School), so we know it works and what do we have to lose? Right?" Gomez says.

NBC 26 The school board approved the formation of a Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee comprising community members, parents, and staff like Sandra Gomez, to offer a local perspective.

Starting Tuesday, the district will actively seek input from the community to gauge support. There will be a public meeting Tuesday at 12:15 then again at 6:00 at the Neville Public Museum. Admission is free. There residents can view the new maps.

All of this information will be available on the district's website starting Wednesday. You can input your home address to see where the proposed changes will impact your home.

