Green Bay approves $400K in Oneida Nation funding for Bay Beach, Urban Barn

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Oneida Nation is investing another $400,000 in two Green Bay community projects.

The Green Bay Common Council approved two agreements Tuesday night, including a $300,000 Memorandum of Agreement to support community programs and infrastructure tied to the JBS Redevelopment Project's Urban Food Production Barn.

Council members also approved accepting a $100,000 donation from the Oneida Nation to help pay for engineering and construction costs for the shoreline walk at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The shoreline project is designed to improve public access along the bay and includes plans for a wildlife viewing platform. That portion of the project is currently on hold.

Construction on the shoreline walk was expected to begin this fall, with an opening planned for next year. However, Green Bay Parks Director Dan Ditscheit previously said the city is reviewing its next steps after bids for the work came in over budget.