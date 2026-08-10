Green Bay, Appleton gas prices fall as Wisconsin averages dip

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay fell 13.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.84 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The fuel-price tracking company said prices in Green Bay are 11.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.03 higher than a year ago. The national average price for gasoline fell 10.7 cents over the past week to $3.94 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay found the lowest price Sunday was $3.64 per gallon and the highest was $3.99 per gallon. Across Wisconsin, prices ranged from $3.53 to $4.99 per gallon.

The national average diesel price fell 5.1 cents over the week to $5.275 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said gasoline prices declined in 47 states over the past week, while diesel prices fell in 39 states. He said concerns involving the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing attacks on Russian oil refineries could lead to renewed upward pressure on fuel prices.

Neighboring areas also saw declines, with Wisconsin averaging $3.84 per gallon, Appleton at $3.81 and Michigan at $4.12, according to GasBuddy.