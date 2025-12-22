GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Inside the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field, it’s all green, gold, and unshakable confidence.

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Chicago, fans shopping for jerseys and stocking up on gear say they’ve seen this story before: injuries, adversity, and all.

Even with a lengthy injury report and a Bears team enjoying a strong season, longtime Packers fans aren’t rattled. Many say this rivalry has a rhythm of its own, one that never really changes.

Green and Gold confidence runs deep as Packers fans gear up for Bears showdown

“It’s part of history,” said Green Bay fan Gerry Krahn. “It just keeps beating. It’s like a drum beating. It keeps on going.” Krahn added that while injuries matter, they don’t define this matchup.

“I can’t see the Packers being blown out because of injuries, and I can’t see Chicago beating us down because we have the injuries,” he said. And there’s more than bragging rights on the line. A Packers win could shake up the NFC North, impact playoff seeding, and flip momentum in a big way all in a race that’s tightening by the week.

Fans who’ve followed this rivalry for decades say that’s exactly what makes games like this special.

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Chicago, fans shopping for jerseys and stocking up on gear say they’ve seen this story before: injuries, adversity, and all.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Green Bay fan Beth Haynes. “But I think because they’re fired up and because they suffered so much in that last game, they’ll fight harder. The rest of the team is so strong, they’ll come together.”

In a season full of ups and downs, Packers fans say one thing hasn’t changed: belief in the green and gold. And as game day approaches, the energy inside Lambeau makes it clear Saturday feels like one of those games you won’t soon forget.

