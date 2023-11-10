Green Alert issued for West Bend man

WEST BEND (NBC 26) — A Green Alert was issued for Antoni Michael Wherry in West Bend.

According to officials, Antoni left his home in West Bend, WI Thursday around 9 p.m.

He was last seen driving a 4-door Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a rusty bumper.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and grey tennis shoes.

Authorities say he might be traveling to the New London area to connect with his father.

If you know where he is, contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

The Green Alert system, implemented under 2017 Wisconsin Act 175, is activated for missing veterans who have a service-related health condition, aiming to facilitate their safe return.