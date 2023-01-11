Grand opening of Crumbl Cookies location in Ashwaubenon set for Friday

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The new Ashwaubenon location for national chain Crumbl Cookies is opening 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, January 13.

Dubbed "locally owned and operated," Green Bay Crumbl Cookies is located at 2308 S. Oneida St, Suite 120. Store owners Wes Henrie, Brandon Henrie, Ian McDonald and Brandon Hale say they can’t wait to serve treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly-postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

A news release from the company says the store is also providing more than 70 career opportunities to Ashwaubenon locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.