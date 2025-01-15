Grand opening ceremony set for Appleton Public Library

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Neighbors in Appleton and surrounding communities say they're excited for the new Appleton Public Library to open next month.

The grand-opening ceremony is set for February 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Guided tours, family-friendly activities and more will be offered.

“We are thrilled to announce the date of Appleton Public Library’s grand opening and ribbon cutting,” said Library Director Colleen Rortvedt. “The new library is a space that inspires learning, connection and discovery. We can’t wait to see how our community brings it to life.”

The grand opening event is made possible through the collaboration of Appleton Public Library, City of Appleton, Friends of Appleton Public Library, The Boldt Company (Boldt), and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

“Our new library represents the culmination of decades of work and is the result of the combined efforts and resources of our project team, donors, and the people of Appleton,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “All are welcome to join us in celebrating this community achievement.”

