Grand Chute Woman Killed, Man Injured in Greenville Crash

VILLAGE OF GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A 58-year-old Grand Chute woman has died and a 64-year-old man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the Village of Greenville.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 10:25 p.m. on June 9, 2026, after receiving an iPhone automated crash detection alert near West Wisconsin Avenue and Glennview Drive.

Investigators say a minivan traveling eastbound lost control, entered the south ditch, and re-entered the roadway before crossing into the westbound lane and heading into the north ditch — where it collided with a tree.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital, while the female passenger died at the scene. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for nearly five hours but has since reopened. The investigation remains ongoing.

Responding agencies included the Grand Chute Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Greenville Fire and First Responders, Airport Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, Thedastar Medical Helicopter, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.