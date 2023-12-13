Grand Chute town board selects next administrator for appointment

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Grand Chute town board has selected Richard Downey to be appointed as the town's next administrator.

Town board chairperson Jason Van Eperen said in a news release Downey has been serving in public sector roles for two decades. He was most recently the assistant city administrator in Altoona, a city just east of Eau Claire. Van Eperen said Downey was also city manager in Kronenwetter, near Wausau.

Van Eperen said the town board has been looking for its next administrator since June.

“Given the importance of the position to the community we have been selective in our search,” Van Eperen said in the release. "We actually finished our first search without selecting a candidate... we feel that Richard has the skills and experience to lead our town. We feel he will be a good fit for our community.”

“I am looking forward to working with the Town Board in moving the community forward, and am honored for the opportunity to be the next Town Administrator," Downey said in the release. "I am excited to be joining the professional staff already in Grand Chute and hope to get involved in local events as time allows.”

The release said the town board will vote on Downey's appointment on Dec. 19. He is expected to begin in his new role on Jan. 8, 2024.

Jeff O'Dell has been the town's interim administrator since June.