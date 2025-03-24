Grand Chute road closed after semi-truck crash kills two

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A semi-truck hit a passenger van Monday morning in the town of Grand Chute, killing both people in the van.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Wisconsin Ave. and N. McCarthy Rd. before 11 a.m., according to a release Monday afternoon from the Grand Chute Police Department.

Eastbound W. Wisconsin Ave. is expected to remain closed for several hours, between between N. McCarthy Rd. and N. Casaloma Dr., the police department wrote.

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to a local hospital after the crash, where both were pronounced dead.

"Additional information will be released following further investigation and proper notification to the families of the decedents," the release reads.