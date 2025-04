GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Grand Chute area this week.

The northbound Interstate 41 on-ramp from Wisconsin County OO and Northland Avenue will be closed for reconstruction to the interchange, starting tonight.

This is in addition to the southbound Interstate 41 off-ramp to Wisconsin 96 in Grand Chute which is still closed, and it will remain closed through the summer.

Please stay with NBC 26 as construction across the region develops in the coming months.