Grand Chute FD: Industrial employee suffered traumatic injuries in workplace accident

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Grand Chute Fire Department said an industrial employee suffered traumatic injuries following a workplace accident in Grand Chute.

The fire department said in a news release that police, firefighters, and Gold Cross Ambulance got the call at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday for an injured and unresponsive man in the manufacturing area at Konz Wood Products.

The fire department said the man was on the floor suffering from the injuries, but was not entrapped or entangled by any machinery. Firefighters and EMS personnel quickly cared for the employee after arriving to the scene.

The fire department said the man was taken in critical condition to Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah.

