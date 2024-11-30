Grand Chute family safely escapes house fire

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A Grand Chute family is safe after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Cottonwood Court in the Town of Grand Chute just before 6:00 AM for a report of a garage fire attached to a single-family home.

The first crew to arrive on scene reported heavy smoke coming out of the attached garage and the roof of the home.

Crews had to use hose lines to help douse the flames from inside. Units on the outside went into the garage by cutting and removing the garage door. Other crews were on hand to make sure the fire didn't spread any further to the rest of the home.

Firefighters say the family was asleep when the fire started, and working smoke alarms helped alert them to get out of the home.

We're working to learn the cause of the fire and how much damage was caused.

