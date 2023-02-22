Grand Chute declares snow emergency as snowstorm rolls in

The Town of Grand Chute is declaring a snow emergency in accordance with Town Ordinance 515-4D Snow Emergencies.

The declaration shall take effect at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, and remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., Friday.

A statement from the city says 24-hour per day prohibition of on-street parking is imposed.

No special parking permission will be granted by police. Vehicles found in violation may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on town streets unless absolutely necessary until the storm ends and streets have been plowed.