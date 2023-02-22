Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Chute declares snow emergency as snowstorm rolls in

City of Clintonville declares snow emergency
NBC 26 Staff
City of Clintonville declares snow emergency
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:19:50-05

The Town of Grand Chute is declaring a snow emergency in accordance with Town Ordinance 515-4D Snow Emergencies.

The declaration shall take effect at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, and remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., Friday.

A statement from the city says 24-hour per day prohibition of on-street parking is imposed.

No special parking permission will be granted by police. Vehicles found in violation may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on town streets unless absolutely necessary until the storm ends and streets have been plowed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!