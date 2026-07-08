Grand Chute adopts new wheel tax

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Town of Grand Chute is adopting a new $30 wheel tax, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Town leaders announced Tuesday that the Town Board adopted an ordinance to create a motor vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a “wheel tax,” of $30 per year. The fee will apply to all motor vehicles registered in Wisconsin that are regularly kept in Grand Chute and will be collected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT says 20,705 eligible vehicles were registered in the town in 2025, leading to an estimated $621,150 in annual revenue. Funds generated from the wheel tax will be deposited into a town special revenue account and used for transportation-related projects such as roadway maintenance.

A recent strategic planning survey found 47% of town residents expressed some level of dissatisfaction with road conditions, and a key goal of the new wheel tax is to address those concerns.

By enacting the ordinance, Grand Chute joins 56 other municipalities and 14 counties in Wisconsin that have adopted a wheel tax. Annual fees for similar ordinances range from $10 to $50.