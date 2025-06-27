Grab-and-go restaurant 'Off the Trail' opens in Oneida

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Eating healthy and taking care of yourself shouldn't have to cost extra.

That's the mindset and motivation behind opening a new grab-and-go restaurant called 'Off the Trail.'

The owners' crops will be harvested, prepared and eventually sold to northeast Wisconsin customers, and Off the Trail owners say they're offering healthier options at a lower cost.

"Having access to healthy foods is making them affordable as well," said Off the Trail co-owner, Apache Danforth.

Danforth and her co-owner, Jamie Betters, say they wanted to offer their northeast Wisconsin neighbors healthier, grab-and-go options for breakfast and lunch—without costing customers too much.

"So, right now, nothing on our menu is (more than) $10, and we're really excited about that. That might change in the future, but right now, we're just keeping it accessible for our community," Danforth said.

After Off the Trail opened inside the Onedia One Stop on Packerland a month ago, Danforth says they're already establishing regular customers.

"I can't even put it into words how incredible it is that our community is embracing this concept," Danforth said.

Danforth says they're also excited to offer indigenous meals on special occasions, prepared directly from their personal garden.

"This significance of working with the earth and working with the land is incredible for indigenous people. We always are stewards of the land. Those things come first to protect, but also, it's our sustenance," Danforth added.

Danforth wants to reiterate that Off the Trail isn't just for people from Oneida.

She says that teaching people about her culture through its cuisine has been more rewarding than she could have ever imagined.

"So, to be able to share that with our neighbors and bridge understanding, we need that more that then ever now," Danforth said.

Off the Trail is open Daily for breakfast and lunch off Packerland in Oneida, and managers say they're hoping to start catering to help grow the business.