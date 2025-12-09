Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
35  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Evers signs “Bradyn’s Law” to crack down on sextortion crimes

evers
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
evers
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed Assembly Bill 201, known as Bradyn’s Law, aimed at creating stronger penalties for sextortion in the state. The signing took place yesterday, with local lawmakers, school officials, and friends and family of Bradyn Bohn in attendance.

The legislation honors Bradyn Bohn, a 15‑year‑old student in the D.C. Everest School District in the Wausau area, who tragically died by suicide after falling victim to sextortion. The crime — which frequently targets teenage boys — involves perpetrators coercing victims into sending explicit images and then threatening to release them unless money is paid.

Bradyn’s case galvanized community members and legislators, leading to bipartisan support for the bill. Under Bradyn’s Law, sextortion will carry increased criminal penalties, giving law enforcement greater ability to investigate and prosecute offenders.

Governor Evers emphasized the importance of protecting young people from predatory online crimes, stating that the measure “sends a clear message that Wisconsin takes sextortion seriously.”

Advocates hope the law will not only punish perpetrators but also raise awareness among parents, students, and educators about the dangers of online exploitation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids