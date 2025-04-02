Governor Evers declares state of emergency after spring storm

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #256 to declare a state of emergency after winter-like weather moved across the state earlier this week.

Northern counties are still reeling from the snow, and even though WPS and WE Energies crews have been working to restore power, some people are still in the dark.

In a news release, the governor said, "As Northern Wisconsin still works to recover from severe weather over the weekend, this declaration will help support local efforts to restore power."

