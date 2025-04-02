Watch Now
Governor Evers declares state of emergency after spring storm

Winter Weather
Vicki Weekly/AP
This image provided by Historic Bullock Hotel Manager Vicki Weekly shows snow piled up in front of the Historic Bullock Hotel in Deadwood, S.D., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Vicki Weekly via AP)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #256 to declare a state of emergency after winter-like weather moved across the state earlier this week.

Northern counties are still reeling from the snow, and even though WPS and WE Energies crews have been working to restore power, some people are still in the dark.

In a news release, the governor said, "As Northern Wisconsin still works to recover from severe weather over the weekend, this declaration will help support local efforts to restore power."

