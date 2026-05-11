Governor Evers and Republican leaders announce deal on how to spend Wisconsin budget surplus

Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders have announced a deal on how to spend Wisconsin's $2.3 billion budget surplus.
Under the proposed deal, $850 million will go towards refund checks, including $600 checks for families, and $300 checks for single filers.
The deal will also eliminate state taxes on cash tips for two years, and it will eliminate state taxes on overtime for two years.
Watch: Gov. Evers, Republicans announce budget surplus deal:
It also contains $600 million for public schools, including the largest increase to the state’s special education reimbursement rate in state history to attain 50 percent.
The deal also includes $300 million to lower property tax rates by buying down the school portion of the tax.
For more details on the deal, click here.
Lawmakers are expected to return to Madison this week to vote on the proposed deal.
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