Governor debate: Evers, Michels go head to head in first and final debate ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — Friday was the first and final debate for Wisconsin’s Gubernatorial candidates.

Republican candidate Tim Michels and Democratic incumbent Tony Evers were in Madison at a debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association to clear up their stances on several hot-button issues ahead of November’s election.

Both Evers and Michels stepped onto the debate stage with a mission. They kept to their question time limits and spoke calmly – though not without a few jabs at their opponent - to make their positions on abortion, violence, and funding clear.

They joined a panel of six broadcasters from across Wisconsin to talk about the top issues on the minds of voters - one of which was public safety regarding gun violence in Milwaukee and across the state.

Q: Given the adage ‘So goes Milwaukee, so goes the state,’ how would you curb the presence of illegal firearms in the state?

Tony Evers: “We have some really thoughtful things we can do around guns. Universal background checks are one, red flag laws are another.”

Tim Michels: “The left always wants to take away guns and I think that’s the problem. I’m a responsible gun owner, I will protect your second amendment rights.”

On the topic of abortion, Evers says he supports codifying Roe v. Wade.

Michels, who previously said he supports the statewide ban, said Friday night he would support legislation to add exceptions.

Tim Michels: “I am pro-life and I make no apologies for that. If a bill is put before me from the legislature and it has an exception for rape and incest then I would sign that bill.”

Tony Evers: “The bottom line here is women should have the ability and the right to make decisions about their healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, and that includes abortion.”

Other questions asked included what each candidate would do in terms of state funding for education, clean water, and crime prevention.

Throughout the debate, Michels hitting home that his experience as a businessman is what the state needs to rebuild funding structure, and Evers noting his administration’s accomplishments are what have put Wisconsin in a good spot over his time in office.

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows that the race is a toss-up.

