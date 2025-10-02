Government shutdown looms: Why healthcare insurance costs are part of the debate

MILWAUKEE — Republicans control all branches of government in Washington, but Democrats are demanding that any funding agreement include provisions to prevent health insurance cost increases for millions of Americans who rely on Affordable Care Act ( ACA) subsidies.

The debate hits close to home for small business owners like Katie Rose, co-owner of Goodkind restaurant in Milwaukee's Bayview neighborhood. Rose has operated the restaurant for more than a decade, working long hours in an industry known for limited healthcare benefits.

"It allowed me to have health insurance for the very first time in my life only a few years ago, and I am well into my 40s," Rose said.

Rose currently pays $400 per month for insurance with a $9,200 deductible, but that cost is reduced by tax credits and subsidies that were expanded during the Biden Administration to help people afford coverage during the pandemic. Without those subsidies, she says her monthly premium would go up.

"If I did not have that, it would be over $600 a month, which is prohibitively expensive for me," Rose said.

The stakes are particularly high for Rose, who was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer. Her doctor delivered a stark message about maintaining coverage.

"The exact words verbatim from my doctor were, 'You absolutely have to have insurance right now and probably for the rest of your life,'" Rose said.

Congress rolled back the enhanced tax credits and subsidies, and Democrats want those cuts restored as part of shutdown negotiations. Republicans oppose the restoration of the expanded benefits.

Rose worries about the broader economic impact if healthcare costs rise for her employees and community members.

"The less money people have, I, my employees, my community, my farmers, everyone is impacted directly and immediately," Rose said. "First thing to go is restaurants and retail, and I have 36 employees."

Rose has a direct message for lawmakers. "Do the work. If I don't show up for work, the restaurant doesn't open," Rose said.

Time is running short as Congress debates the funding package. Open enrollment for ACA coverage begins November 1.

