Government shutdown impacts Wisconsin airports as federal workers continue without pay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — While flights continue to take off and land normally, federal workers essential to airport operations are working without paychecks. This includes TSA agents, air traffic controllers, and customs officers who keep air travel moving safely.

Traveler experiences at Austin Straubel have been mixed. Some report smooth operations, while others are reconsidering their travel plans due to concerns about shutdowns.

"TSA was actually a breeze, and there were plenty of workers. I was leaving from DC, coming here, and there was seriously, I was shocked by how many workers were there present," said Brianna Johnson, an air traveler.

However, Bryan Steinetz, another traveler, expressed more caution about future trips.

"Might change some of my travel plans. I might drive some more, depending on what happens. You know, a lot of my customers are within driving distance, I may choose to drive instead of fly," Steinetz said.

While shutdowns don't close airports, they can lead to longer lines, increased delays, and uncertainty for travelers.

Marty Piette, airport director for Austin Straubel International Airport, emphasized that essential services remain operational.

"Well, it's important for people to know that essential federal employees are still working. So that includes our TSA screening checkpoint, our FAA control tower, and all of the FAA technical maintenance people. So outwardly, the traveling public should not see any changes in the airport," Piette said.

Piette noted that during the last government shutdown in 2018, Austin Straubel's operations continued seamlessly. As a regional airport, typical TSA screening times remain under five minutes, unlike larger airports that can experience hour-long waits.

"It's a relatively small, you know, we're regional airport, so we don't have the one-hour lines for TSA screening, like some of the larger airports; it's typically less than five minutes. So you shouldn't experience any delays here, it's possible there might be some less staff on site, but they'll still be able to get passengers through and air traffic control. Air traffic control would not be impacted," Piette said.

Approximately 100 federal employees work at Austin Straubel International Airport.

The shutdown's impact extends beyond air travel, potentially affecting federal grants, small business loans, and even National Guard operations throughout Wisconsin.

Airport officials say they're prepared to maintain operations, but the duration of the shutdown will ultimately determine the scope of its impact on Wisconsin communities.

