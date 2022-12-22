Watch Now
Gov. Evers signs executive order declaring an energy emergency

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 22, 2022
MADISON (NBC 26) — With the possibility of power outages with the current winter storm, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency.

A statement from the governor's office said Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state.

"Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited," a statement from Gov. Evers said. "Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers."

Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers, the governor said.

