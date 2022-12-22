Gov. Evers signs executive order declaring an energy emergency

MADISON (NBC 26) — With the possibility of power outages with the current winter storm, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency.

A statement from the governor's office said Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state.

"Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited," a statement from Gov. Evers said. "Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers."

Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers, the governor said.