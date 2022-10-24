Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Waupaca County District Attorney

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for Waupaca County District Attorney.

The new appointment will be filling a vacancy that is being created by the current District Attorney, Veronica Isherwood.

Isherwood announced her resignation earlier in the year, her resignation will go into effect on Dec. 17, 2022.

The new DA will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov

All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

The application is also available on the "Apply to Serve" page on Gov. Evers' website here.

For questions about the appointment process, the Governor's Office of Legal Counsel can be contacted at 608-266-1212.