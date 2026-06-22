Gov. Evers requests Rapid Disaster Declaration from SBA

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers requested a Rapid Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Monday, following this spring’s severe storm damage across the state.

The request seeks assistance for Marathon, Rock, Vernon and Waupaca counties. If approved, federal disaster loans from the SBA would be available to residents and businesses in those counties, as well as in 20 neighboring counties.

“As severe weather continues to affect communities across Wisconsin, my administration is hard at work to ensure communities and small businesses have every opportunity to get the support they need, and to make sure the state prepares for and responds to any potential emergencies in the future,” Evers said.

As NBC 26 has previously reported, business owners in communities like New London are still struggling to rebuild after historic flooding and other storm-related damage.

The SBA request comes one month after Evers sought a presidential disaster declaration, covering more than a dozen counties and the Oneida Nation. That request followed FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management assessments estimating $9.8 million in damages to homes and $17.6 million in public-sector losses.

According to the governor’s office, President Donald Trump has not responded to that earlier request.