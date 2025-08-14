Gov. Evers requests FEMA support following historic flooding in Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced he is submitting a request for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to assist the state in conducting an assessment of damage caused by recent extreme storms and flooding across the state.

READ MORE: Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Milwaukee Friday

The governor’s request comes as Wisconsin Emergency Management reported to Gov. Evers today that initial state and local damage review suggests Wisconsin will meet the federal threshold to receive federal aid and assistance.

In order for federal public and individual assistance to be made available, there must be a presidential declaration based on the results of the preliminary damage assessment confirming the state has met the necessary threshold. A presidential disaster declaration determines which, if any, types of federal assistance will be provided.

“Disastrous storms and flash flooding across our state in recent days have displaced kids and families and damaged homes, businesses, community centers, and so much more. The damage caused by recent extreme weather is extensive, and it’s going to take significant time and resources to recover, repair infrastructure, and help support the folks and communities who have been affected. It’s clear we will need additional federal resources and support to do so,” Evers said. “It is absolutely critical that Wisconsin receives every available federal resource to ensure we can adequately respond and help our local communities rebuild. I am requesting urgent federal assistance and aid from FEMA to support our recovery efforts for Wisconsinites, communities, and our state.”

The Evers Administration, including Wisconsin Emergency Management, has been working with local emergency response at the county level to assess damage and provide resources needed to speed recovery efforts.

Following his visit to Wauwatosa, Gov. Evers announced he was declaring a state of emergency across Wisconsin.

See Gov. Evers' full letter below:

Dear Acting Regional Administrator Chesney:

On behalf of the state of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Emergency Management, I am requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) work with the state of Wisconsin to develop a plan for conducting a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to determine if Wisconsin meets the thresholds for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported to me today that, based on the initial state and local review of damages, we believe Wisconsin may meet and exceed the threshold to receive federal FEMA support and aid to recover from recent severe weather events that have caused devastating flooding and destruction in Wisconsin.

Earlier this week, I declared a state of emergency in response to flooding and severe weather impacts, which I understand is an important step toward Wisconsin receiving federal support and assistance in responding to damage caused by recent severe weather across our state. I also understand that FEMA needs damage assessment information from Wisconsin in order to conduct a preliminary damage assessment. Wisconsin Emergency Management is currently collecting detailed damage assessment information from our affected communities and will submit this information to FEMA as soon as possible. I similarly ask that you begin work in partnership with Wisconsin Emergency Management to conduct the preliminary damage assessment as soon as possible. I understand the president must issue a major disaster declaration for Wisconsinites, our communities, and the state to receive public and individual aid and assistance, and I understand the preliminary damage assessment is a crucial step toward that eventual goal.

To be clear, should Wisconsin reach the threshold to receive federal FEMA support and aid based on the results of the preliminary damage assessment, Wisconsin Emergency Management and I will work expeditiously to submit a formal request for a presidential disaster declaration. Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA have been in close coordination this week and we appreciate FEMA’s support and assistance. I look forward to this continued partnership and receiving support from FEMA and the federalgovernment to support Wisconsin’s efforts to recover and rebuild.

Thank you for your assistance and timely consideration of this urgent request.

Respectfully,

Tony Evers

Governor