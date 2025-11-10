Gov. Evers refuses request to return FoodShare payments to federal government

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Trump administration has ordered Wisconsin, as well as other states, to "immediately undo any steps" that were taken to provide full November FoodShare benefits to low-income families.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) memo that was sent out Saturday, the Trump administration also threatened to cancel federal funding for states who did not abide by the order.

Governor Tony Evers responded to this request Sunday with a simple answer, “No."

Last night, the Trump Administration sent a letter suggesting Wisconsin should return our FoodShare payments.



My response ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0s9Cb8Z9T1 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 9, 2025

The governor's office says that last week, Wisconsin legally loaded benefits to cards, ensuring nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites had access to basic food and groceries. At that time, the Trump Administration assured Wisconsin and other states that they were actively working to implement full SNAP benefits for November and would ‘complete the processes necessary to make funds available.’ However, the governor's office says they failed to do so.

Governor Evers adds, “Our administration is actively in court fighting against the Trump Administration’s efforts to yank food assistance away from Wisconsin’s kids, families, and seniors, and we are eager for the court to resolve this issue by directing the Trump Administration to comply with court orders and provide the certainty to the many Wisconsin families and businesses who rely on FoodShare.”

