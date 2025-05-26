Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half staff

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Memorial Day is a time to honor America's fallen soldiers, and there are few things to remember this Monday.

Governor Tony Evers has declared that flags should be flown at half staff, in honor of our fallen heroes.

That order lasts from sunrise to noon.

If you have the day off—you're not alone.

Government offices, post offices, banks, courts, schools and the stock market are all closed today.

For retailers, some businesses will be closed while others are open and promising big sales for the holiday.

Make sure to call ahead if you're wondering which businesses are open.