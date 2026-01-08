Gov. Evers, DNR Announce $484 Million for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure upgrades

MADISON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), has announced nearly $484 million in financial assistance for 82 municipalities across the state to improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

The funding, through Wisconsin’s Clean Water Fund Program, will help communities — particularly small and rural municipalities — tackle aging equipment and reduce phosphorus runoff in local waterways.

“Ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to safe, clean drinking water has been a priority of mine since day one,” said Gov. Evers. “By supporting upgrades to critical water infrastructure, we can prevent harmful contaminants and ensure families trust the water coming from their taps.”

Funding Breakdown

$438 million in subsidized low-interest loans

$46 million in principal forgiveness funding, similar to grants that do not need to be repaid

About the Clean Water Fund Program

Since its launch in 1991, the program has distributed more than $6.5 billion to Wisconsin municipalities for projects that protect public health and improve water quality.

Examples of Funded Projects

Preliminarily approved FY26 projects include upgrades to wastewater treatment facilities, stormwater management systems, and phosphorus reduction measures.

A full list of municipalities receiving funding is available here.

Extra Information for Digital/Sidebar Content

These could be used as pull-quotes, infoboxes, or added sections to deepen the story:

Fast Facts:

Number of Communities Helped: 82

Focus: Small and disadvantaged municipalities

Goals: Reduce phosphorus discharges, replace outdated equipment, improve stormwater systems

Longest-running impact: More than $6.5 billion invested since 1991

Why It Matters:

Phosphorus runoff contributes to algal blooms in Wisconsin lakes, rivers, and streams — harming ecosystems, tourism, and drinking water quality. Aging wastewater equipment can compromise system reliability and increase contamination risks.

Quote Highlight:

“We’re working to effectively address and prevent harmful contaminants so that every Wisconsinite can trust the water coming out of their tap.” — Gov. Tony Evers