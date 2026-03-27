Gov. Evers approves Wisconsin Avenue project

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Big changes are coming to Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute after Gov. Tony Evers approved a $7.37 million project set to start in April.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Gov. Evers has approved a $7.37 million project to fix up a two-mile stretch of WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) between Casaloma Drive and North Badger Avenue.

Construction kicks off Wednesday, April 1, and should wrap up by fall.

The project includes resurfacing the road, patching concrete, adding new turn lanes at Bluemound Drive, repainting the I-41 overpass, fixing sidewalks and storm sewers, and upgrading pavement markings.

Drivers, heads-up: Most work will happen during off-peak hours with single-lane closures. But there will be a three-week full closure at the railroad crossing west of Badger Avenue later this summer or fall. That detour will send traffic to WIS 47, WIS 125 and County A. Short-term lane and ramp closures at I-41 are also planned.

Pedestrians will see some impacts too, including a temporary sidewalk closure near Wisconsin Avenue and North Badger Avenue during railroad work. Valley Transit Route 12 buses will still get you across, according to the WisDOT.

The DOT says the upgrades will mean a smoother ride, safer intersections and longer-lasting pavement and bridges.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.