Gov. Evers announces $5 million in funding to improve transportation for seniors, those with disabilities

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers has announced that $5 million in state and federal funds will go toward improving transportation for seniors and people with disabilities in 2023.

The funding will expand a program called the 5310 Enhanced Mobility Of Seniors And Individuals With Disabilities Program. The program helps non-profits and public transit provide more accessible transportation. For many residents in Brown County, the funding will help meet an essential need.

"It increased our funding for almost half for next year," said Ker Vang, Senior Planner for the Brown County Planning Commission.

In the state's four large "urbanized" areas, Appleton, Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee, the county administers the program, while Wisconsin DOT administers the funding in more rural areas.

In Brown County, one of the recipients of the 2023 funding is Green Bay Metro. In the past, the program has helped Green Bay Metro acquire new wheelchair securement devices and ADA accessible bus shelters. Now, Green Bay Metro will be receiving funding to purchase an audio component to go with a new display board that will be at the various bus stops. The audio component will read the bus schedule to riders.

Another recipient is Curative Connections, a non-profit that serves seniors and adults with disabilities. The non-profit will receive funding for operational assistance with their transportation services. Another portion of the funding will go to Mobility Management of Brown County.

“Mobility Management of Brown County also received half of this funding to do research, find new ways to help partners find new ways to manage their programs as well too," Vang said.

For an area with a large senior population, accessible transportation is essential for many residents. That's why Vang says this funding is critical for the county to be able to accomodate them.

"A lot of them need transportation for services such as medical, or even daily appointments to get their meds from the store, or to even go to social activities," Vang said.

You can learn more about the program at browncountywi.gov.