GOP State Sen. Andre Jacque running for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional seat

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Republican State Senator Andre Jacque will be running for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional seat.

Jacque's campaign made the announcement Monday morning on the Regular Joe Show on the radio.

“I’m excited to launch my campaign to fight for the people of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District," Jacque said in a news release. "Living in and representing the Northeast portion of the state has afforded me the opportunity to meet many neighbors who have become friends. I’ve worked tirelessly in the Senate to serve them and make the lives of their families, and mine, better. I’m proud of my record delivering conservative wins and fighting back against liberal policies that would harm our state. I’d be honored to earn your vote and bring our Wisconsin conservative values and common sense to Washington.”

Jacque's campaign said he's authored legislation including targeting violent crime and human trafficking.

Jacque lives in De Pere and represents Wisconsin's 1st Senate District, which covers parts of Brown, Outagamie, Calumet and Manitowoc counties. It covers all of Kewaunee and Door counties.

Wisconsin's 8th Congressional seat is currently held by Republican Mike Gallagher. He announced last month he will not be seeking reelection.

Former State Sen. Roger Roth announced his candidacy for the 8th District seat shortly after Gallagher's aforementioned announcement. Roth, a Republican, is from Appleton.