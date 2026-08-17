Goodman seeks new competency evaluation in Outagamie abuse case

Walter Goodman, one of four people charged with chronic neglect of a child in Outagamie County, is contesting a report that found him competent to stand trial.

Goodman appeared in court Monday for a review hearing after his defense filed a motion for a competency evaluation — an exam used to determine whether a defendant has the mental capacity to understand the legal proceedings in a case.

A report was filed in July, but Goodman’s defense is contesting the finding that he is fit to stand trial and asked the court to allow its own expert to conduct an evaluation.

The state did not object to ordering a new evaluation and scheduling a contested hearing, which was set for Oct. 30.

Goodman’s charges stem from the hospitalization last August of a severely malnourished 14-year-old girl in Oneida. Authorities said she weighed just 35 pounds, suffered organ failure, was locked in a room and was denied care for years.

Melissa Goodman, Savanna LeFever and Kayla Stemler also were charged in connection with the case. Goodman and Stemler were convicted in May after reaching plea deals. Goodman was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Stemler is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 24. Meanwhile, LeFever is due back in court for a plea hearing Aug. 28.

