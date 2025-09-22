Good neighbors to team up across Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Neighbors, community groups, and local organizations are coming together this week for the 6th Annual Good Neighbor Week, running September 22–28, 2025. The event celebrates connection, volunteerism, and neighborhood pride by providing free home improvement projects to residents across the Greater Green Bay area.

Organized by NeighborWorks Green Bay, Green Bay Neighborhoods, the City of Green Bay, and the Village of Allouez — with the help of dozens of community partners — the week includes two projects each day from Monday through Friday, plus several that took place earlier this year and a few still to come.

Projects Across the Region

Green Bay: 11 home improvement projects scheduled this week

Allouez: 5 projects completed last week in late August

De Pere: 2 projects planned for October

Volunteers — from individuals to local businesses — will assist nominated homeowners with minor repairs, painting, landscaping, and exterior improvements, all at no cost to the residents. The work is made possible thanks to donations, sponsorships, and a shared commitment to building stronger neighborhoods.

New Partnership: “Rock the Block”

Debuting this year, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s “Rock the Block” initiative joins Good Neighbor Week. From Thursday to Saturday, the program will focus its efforts on the Fisk Addition neighborhoods in Green Bay, further expanding the reach and impact of the week-long effort.

Organizers say the mission is just as much about connection as it is about construction. One past homeowner shared:

“You think these are little things you do, but they are big things to me. Being able to stay in my family home is very important to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Get Involved & Learn More

For project locations, volunteer sign-ups, or interviews with homeowners and organizers, contact Vicki Bokelman, Community Outreach Coordinator for NeighborWorks Green Bay, at 920-593-3716, Vicki@nwgreenbay.org, or by text at 920-606-0842.

More details, event photos, and updates are also available at www.nwgreenbay.org/good-neighbor-week and on the Good Neighbor Week Green Bay Facebook page.