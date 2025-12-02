Giving Tuesday: How you can make an impact in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — This Tuesday marks Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to radical generosity and the spirit of giving. The day of charity was fist celebrated in 2012, as a way to inspire neighbors to do good ahead of the holidays.

While you partake in the day of giving, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) have partnered to help consumers protect their money and personal information.

“During the holidays, donors are more vulnerable to charity scams, especially those with emotional appeals or urgent requests for donations,” says DFI Secretary-designee Wendy K. Baumann. “Scammers will often use phony websites and high-pressure pitches to solicit funds for fake charities in an effort to steal money and personal information. Before giving, use a trustworthy resource to research the organization and verify they are genuinely serving others.”

DATCP and DFI say donors can protect themselves and their donations by researching before donating, use trustworthy resources and resisting high pressure tactics or unusual payment methods—like demands for cryptocurrency.

If you're looking for ways to make an impact in Northeast Wisconsin this Giving Tuesday, we've compiled a list of options you may consider:



Many local churches and schools will also be hosting Giving Tuesday fundraisers.

To learn more about the origin of Giving Tuesday, you can head to givingtuesday.org.