Giving Tuesday: How you can make an impact in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — This Tuesday marks Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to radical generosity and the spirit of giving. The day of charity was fist celebrated in 2012, as a way to inspire neighbors to do good ahead of the holidays.
While you partake in the day of giving, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) have partnered to help consumers protect their money and personal information.
“During the holidays, donors are more vulnerable to charity scams, especially those with emotional appeals or urgent requests for donations,” says DFI Secretary-designee Wendy K. Baumann. “Scammers will often use phony websites and high-pressure pitches to solicit funds for fake charities in an effort to steal money and personal information. Before giving, use a trustworthy resource to research the organization and verify they are genuinely serving others.”
DATCP and DFI say donors can protect themselves and their donations by researching before donating, use trustworthy resources and resisting high pressure tactics or unusual payment methods—like demands for cryptocurrency.
If you're looking for ways to make an impact in Northeast Wisconsin this Giving Tuesday, we've compiled a list of options you may consider:
- Make a monetary donation
- Donate blood
- Buy something off the wishlist
- Boys and Girls Club
- Make a monetary donation
- Donate clothing
- Donate games
- Door County Candle Company
- 12 Days of Giving Campaign
- Downtown Appleton
- Make a monetary donation
- Volunteer your time
- Spread the word
- EAA Aviation Foundation
- Make a monetary donation
- Fund a matching challenge
- Share your story
Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin
- Giving Tree campaign
- Make a monetary donation
- Shop at a Goodwill store
- Make a monetary donation. Habitat for Humanity is matching donations made on Dec. 2.
- Oshkosh Community Food Pantry
- Make a monetary donation
- Red Kettle campaign
- Angel Tree campaign
Sheboygan County Warming Center
- Make a monetary donation
- SOAR Fox Cities
- Make a monetary donation
- Volunteer your time
- Attend the Giving Tuesday open house
- U.S. Marine Corps
- Toys for Tots campaign
- Wisconsin Humane Society
- Make a monetary donation. Wisconsin Humane Society is matching donations made on Dec. 2, up to $25,000.
- YMCA Fox Cities
- Make a monetary donation. Two generous donors will match donations made on Dec. 2, up to $40,000.
- YWCA Green Bay
- Make a monetary donation
Many local churches and schools will also be hosting Giving Tuesday fundraisers.
To learn more about the origin of Giving Tuesday, you can head to givingtuesday.org.