Give the gift of life: CBC hosts holiday blood drive

Ezekiel Telemaco
The Community Blood Center hosts their annual Holiday Blood Drive at Poplar Hall in Appleton on Dec. 26, 2024.
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is inviting neighbors to give the gift of life during their eighth annual Holiday Blood Drive. The organization says donating blood makes a meaningful difference for local patients spending their holidays in the hospital.

“The need for blood never takes a holiday. While many families are busy with fun celebrations and travel, patients in our community continue to rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said John Hagins, president & CEO of The Community Blood Center.

The blood drive will take place at Poplar Hall in Appleton from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Breakfast, lunch, coffee and hot cocoa will be served throughout the day.

All presenting donors can take home a 2025 Community Blood Center holiday shirt, and those donating with friends or family will receive a CBC scarf while supplies last. First time donors, or those donating for the first time since 2022, you’ll also receive 1,000 bonus Lifesaver Reward points, which can be redeemed for a $25 virtual gift card.

A mixed reality experience using the Microsoft HoloLens 2 MR headset will also be available for donors to try.

To reserve a donation time, use the CBC Donor app, call 800-280-4102 or visit the Community Blood Center website.

