Give Big Green Bay returns with $545K in matching funds

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of the biggest days of giving in Northeast Wisconsin is officially back.

Give Big Green Bay has launched its 2026 campaign, and 50 local nonprofits have been selected to take part in this year’s 24-hour community fundraising event. The annual drive connects donors with organizations that serve families, kids, and neighborhoods across Brown County and the surrounding area.

From housing and domestic violence services to early literacy and youth justice, this year’s recipients reflect some of the most urgent needs in the community.

From noon on Feb. 25 through noon on Feb. 26, anyone, anywhere can visit givebiggreenbay.org to learn about participating nonprofits and donate at any level.

This year, the Green Bay Packers Foundation is again providing a $250,000 grant to create a matching pool of funds. With the support of other donors, a total of $545,000 in matching funds and incentives will be available, helping every donation go further.

Last year, Give Big Green Bay set a new record, raising $3.5 million in just 24 hours from 5,800 donors, bringing the nine-year total to more than $17 million for local nonprofits.

NeighborWorks Green Bay helps more than 1,000 local families each year move toward homeownership. Give Big funding will help support education classes, outreach, and housing programs.

“And this will support home buyer education classes, promoting the programs, promoting the services… so yeah, this is a big support,” said Milli Sanaraga, a Neighborworks board member.

Golden House provides shelter, advocacy, and support for families escaping domestic violence. Executive Director Meika Burnikel says this year’s fundraising goal is especially important as funding challenges grow.

“Our goal is $100,000… but the impact that it would make within our agency would be amazing… especially with the cuts and deficits that we already have right now.”

The Coalition for Youth & Adult Diversion Program (CYADP) works with young adults who are at risk of becoming trapped in the criminal justice system.

Executive Director Eddie Boyce shared an example of how the program can change lives.

"We had a participant who made some, you know, poor decisions, and he had 2 felonies," Boyce shared.

"This court helped him. Now he's on the verge of becoming a firefighter."

Achieve Brown County is focused on improving literacy and education outcomes across the community.

Director of Partnerships Ashley Bethke says the need is clear.

“Only 54% of third graders meet their grade-level reading benchmarks… and now we’re trying to bring everyone together so we can solve this together as a county.”

Achieve Brown County brings schools, nonprofits, and community leaders together... through data and partnerships... to help kids thrive.

From kids learning to read, to families finding safety, to homeownership and second chances… Give Big Green Bay is designed to multiply the impact of every dollar.

The 24-hour giving event runs from noon Feb. 25 through noon Feb. 26.

Here is a Searchable list of Give Big Green Bay 2026 nonprofits

(Click any name to learn more or donate when Give Big opens.)

Animal Welfare

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Happily Ever After

Arts & Culture

AVB Community Band

National Railroad Museum

The Weidner

Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center

Community Improvement

Definitely De Pere

The Mauthe Center

Volunteer Center of Brown County

Education

Achieve Brown County

Encompass Early Education and Care

GBAPS Education Foundation

Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising

NWTC Educational Foundation

Ukwakhwa (Our Foods)

Environment & Conservation

Brown County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness

Center for Suicide Awareness

CP

Families of Children with Cancer

Foundations Health & Wholeness

Options for Independent Living

HANDS (Hmong Autism Neurodiverse Disability Support)

Unity Hospice

Human Services

COMSA – A Resource Center Serving Immigrants and Refugees

Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – Green Bay Connection

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

Foster the Village

Friends of PALS, Youth and Families

HER Alliance

Innovative Care Services

JOSHUA (Justice Organization Sharing Hope United for Action)

Safe Families for Children

The Mediation Center of Greater Green Bay

Wise Women Gathering Place

Hunger & Housing

Community Pantry of Pulaski

Denmark Community Cupboard

Freedom House Ministries

Golden House

NeighborWorks Green Bay

New Community Shelter

Rooted In

Military & Public Service

Coalition for Youth/Adult Diversion Programs

Desert Veterans of Wisconsin

Recreation & Sports

Green Bay Bicycle Collective

GRIT 920

Youth Development