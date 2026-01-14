Give Big Green Bay returns with $545K in matching funds

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of the biggest days of giving in Northeast Wisconsin is officially back.
Give Big Green Bay has launched its 2026 campaign, and 50 local nonprofits have been selected to take part in this year’s 24-hour community fundraising event. The annual drive connects donors with organizations that serve families, kids, and neighborhoods across Brown County and the surrounding area.
From housing and domestic violence services to early literacy and youth justice, this year’s recipients reflect some of the most urgent needs in the community.
WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY BELOW:
From noon on Feb. 25 through noon on Feb. 26, anyone, anywhere can visit givebiggreenbay.org to learn about participating nonprofits and donate at any level.
This year, the Green Bay Packers Foundation is again providing a $250,000 grant to create a matching pool of funds. With the support of other donors, a total of $545,000 in matching funds and incentives will be available, helping every donation go further.
Last year, Give Big Green Bay set a new record, raising $3.5 million in just 24 hours from 5,800 donors, bringing the nine-year total to more than $17 million for local nonprofits.
NeighborWorks Green Bay helps more than 1,000 local families each year move toward homeownership. Give Big funding will help support education classes, outreach, and housing programs.
“And this will support home buyer education classes, promoting the programs, promoting the services… so yeah, this is a big support,” said Milli Sanaraga, a Neighborworks board member.
Golden House provides shelter, advocacy, and support for families escaping domestic violence. Executive Director Meika Burnikel says this year’s fundraising goal is especially important as funding challenges grow.
“Our goal is $100,000… but the impact that it would make within our agency would be amazing… especially with the cuts and deficits that we already have right now.”
The Coalition for Youth & Adult Diversion Program (CYADP) works with young adults who are at risk of becoming trapped in the criminal justice system.
Executive Director Eddie Boyce shared an example of how the program can change lives.
"We had a participant who made some, you know, poor decisions, and he had 2 felonies," Boyce shared.
"This court helped him. Now he's on the verge of becoming a firefighter."
Achieve Brown County is focused on improving literacy and education outcomes across the community.
Director of Partnerships Ashley Bethke says the need is clear.
“Only 54% of third graders meet their grade-level reading benchmarks… and now we’re trying to bring everyone together so we can solve this together as a county.”
Achieve Brown County brings schools, nonprofits, and community leaders together... through data and partnerships... to help kids thrive.
From kids learning to read, to families finding safety, to homeownership and second chances… Give Big Green Bay is designed to multiply the impact of every dollar.
The 24-hour giving event runs from noon Feb. 25 through noon Feb. 26.
Here is a Searchable list of Give Big Green Bay 2026 nonprofits
(Click any name to learn more or donate when Give Big opens.)
Animal Welfare
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
- Happily Ever After
Arts & Culture
- AVB Community Band
- National Railroad Museum
- The Weidner
- Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center
Community Improvement
- Definitely De Pere
- The Mauthe Center
- Volunteer Center of Brown County
Education
- Achieve Brown County
- Encompass Early Education and Care
- GBAPS Education Foundation
- Literacy Green Bay
- Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising
- NWTC Educational Foundation
- Ukwakhwa (Our Foods)
Environment & Conservation
- Brown County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League
- Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust
Health & Wellness
- Center for Suicide Awareness
- CP
- Families of Children with Cancer
- Foundations Health & Wholeness
- Options for Independent Living
- HANDS (Hmong Autism Neurodiverse Disability Support)
- Unity Hospice
Human Services
- COMSA – A Resource Center Serving Immigrants and Refugees
- Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – Green Bay Connection
- Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin
- Foster the Village
- Friends of PALS, Youth and Families
- HER Alliance
- Innovative Care Services
- JOSHUA (Justice Organization Sharing Hope United for Action)
- Safe Families for Children
- The Mediation Center of Greater Green Bay
- Wise Women Gathering Place
Hunger & Housing
- Community Pantry of Pulaski
- Denmark Community Cupboard
- Freedom House Ministries
- Golden House
- NeighborWorks Green Bay
- New Community Shelter
- Rooted In
Military & Public Service
- Coalition for Youth/Adult Diversion Programs
- Desert Veterans of Wisconsin
Recreation & Sports
- Green Bay Bicycle Collective
- GRIT 920
Youth Development
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
- Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin
- Hands on Deck