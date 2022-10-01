Give BIG Green Bay returns for 2023, applications now open

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Applications are now open for nonprofits to participate in Give BIG Green Bay.

Applications are being accepted from October 1 through October 31, 2022, for participation in Give BIG Green Bay 2023 on February 21 and 22.

In the last five years, this community-wide giving day has raised $8 million dollars for local nonprofits.

The Green Bay Packers and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are excited about the sixth year of this event to raise awareness and encourage the support of local community nonprofits.

This online giving day is designed to provide organizations, representing 11 fields of interest, a platform to tell their story, educate the community about their critical work, and reach new donors. In addition, thanks to the generosity of the Green Bay Packers and other donors, this year’s event will offer close to $500,000 in matching funds and incentives to participating organizations.

Brown County nonprofits are encouraged to apply at giveBIGgreenbay.org. Nonprofits selected to participate in Give BIG Green Bay will be notified in January 2023.