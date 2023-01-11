Give BIG Green Bay increases donation match to $500,000

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Give BIG Green Bay, the annual donation drive that supports dozens of local non-profits, says it's increasing its donation match.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers Foundation has once again provided a $250,000 grant to establish the matching pool of funds to encourage everyone to donate, at any level, to causes they care about. This year, thanks to other community donors, there will be an additional $250,000 of matching funds available to benefit the 45 participating nonprofits – for a total of $500,000.

“Everyone who contributes to nonprofits at any time of the year is helping strengthen our community,” said Dennis Buehler, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to see the Green Bay Packers' commitment to inspiring others to invest and be part of the solutions moving us forward.”

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation will underwrite all program expenses allowing 100% of the Green Bay Packers Foundation’s $250,000 and the additional $250,000 from other donors to be allocated as matching funds so the entire $500,000 will support the work of local nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will receive a portion of the match based on the percentage of dollars they raise. Last year, the 24-hour online giving day raised more than $2.47 million through the generosity of 4,391 donors. Give BIG Green Bay has raised a total of nearly $8 million for nonprofits during its first five years.

Anyone, anywhere, can donate during the 24 hours of Give BIG Green Bay by visiting givebiggreenbay.org.

The donation drive will run from Noon, February 21 through Noon, February 22.