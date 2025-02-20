Give BIG Green Bay hits $3 million in donations!

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Give BIG Green Bay, a 24-hour giving event designed to provide a simple way for the Green Bay community to contribute to local charities, has just reached $3 million in donations.

Watch the wrap up activities live below:

At last year's event, according to officials at the foundation, $3.05 million was donated by roughly 5,600 donors.

Give BIG Green Bay kicked off this Wednesday, February 19, at 12:00 p.m. and lasts until Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Give BIG Green Bay has raised more than $13.5 million over the past seven years, including a record $3.04 million in 2024.

