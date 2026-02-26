Give Big Green Bay breaks records again, raising $3.69M in just 24 hours

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It was another record-setting year for Give Big Green Bay.

In just 24 hours, the annual day of giving raised a record breaking $3.69 million, the largest total in the event’s history.

Nearly 5,954 donors contributed, also setting a new record for participation.

The milestone marks the ninth year of the community-wide fundraising effort, which continues to grow.

“In nine years, we've not only raised $20.5 million, but this year we just cleared $3.69 million,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

“So just to see how people have responded to the incredible work nonprofits are doing across Brown County, it just warms our heart.”

Organizers say the impact goes beyond the final total.

Nearly 6,000 people logged on, learned about local nonprofits, and chose to give. Buehler says those connections matter just as much as the money raised.

“To also blow them past last year's record and now have 5950 plus donors to have really responded to this work. It is incredible. These are relationships that are going to continue with these organizations well beyond this day, and I think that's really what's at the heart of this work,” Buehler said.

This year, 50 nonprofits were selected to participate, representing causes across housing, hunger relief, education, youth development, and health services.

For organizations like Encompass, which focus on early childhood education and care, the day offered both funding and visibility.

“The results are incredible. I mean, time and time again, this community comes out to support each other. The nonprofits in this community, just, we really wrap our arms around each other. We work together. We collaborate. And this day just exemplifies that spirit that we have all year long,” said Alexa Priddy of Encompass.

Since its inception in 2018, Give Big Green Bay has grown nearly every year.

In its first year, the event raised $805,000 for 31 organizations.

Now, nine years later, the campaign has raised more than $20.5 million total, benefiting 164 unique nonprofit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin.

Organizers say the continued growth reflects a community willing to step up when it matters.