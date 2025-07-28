Girl's body recovered from Lake Alexander

LINCOLN COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 11-year-old girl is dead after falling off the back of a boat that was on Lake Alexander over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff says dispatchers got a call Sunday afternoon before 3:30 p.m. for a girl who had fallen off the back of a boat and went missing underwater.

Emergency responders were called to the area with dive teams and fan boats.

Through sonar technology, crews were able to locate the girl's body after 7 p.m., and they say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being held out of respect and privacy for the family.

