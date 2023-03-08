Watch Now
Gillett schools evacuated due to bomb threat

Posted at 9:17 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:17:32-05

GILLETT (NBC 26) — The Gillett Secondary and Elementary Schools were evacuated to an offsite location Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

According to the Gillett School District, information from a phone call indicating a bomb threat was vague and did not specify a time or location.

Both the city and county law enforcement was contacted immediately while students and staff moved off campus.

All students are accounted for and are safe. The Gillett Police and Oconto County Sheriff are onsite investigating and thoroughly searching the buildings for any threat.

Gillett School District will be informing parents of updates through their Facebook page.

