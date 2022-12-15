Green Bay firefighters go shopping for Brown County teenagers in need

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The story of this year's Gifts For Teens program is starting to come full circle.

After parading through Green Bay area neighborhoods over the past week and a half, Green Bay firefighters and some volunteer helpers are shopping for Brown County teenagers in need at Meijer in Howard.

"For me, it just feels really good to be able to like, feel like you're making a difference, volunteer helper Evie Decker said. "I'm a teenager. So, I feel like I have a good input on what these teenagers would want."

"My daughter was able to come along thanks to Mother Nature," Green Bay Metro Fire Department Lt. Chad Decker said. "So, while Mother Nature might have canceled one of our parades, she definitely helped out in adding some extra help shopping."

They're using all of the money collected during the parades to stock their carts full of teenage gifts, and purchase items including sports equipment, beauty products, nerf guns, board games, and bicycles.

"We were able to collect over $6,000," said Decker.

It all started with the neighborhood residents who donated.

"We are very, very humbled and appreciative of all of their efforts and their giving," Decker said. "It's pretty neat to see it all come together."

As for what happens next, the fire department is going to take the gifts and deliver them to the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay for its gift distribution. The first gift distribution event takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the former Shopko at the East Town Mall.

Decker says there still is time to donate. You can do so by dropping off items at any of the fire stations in Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue.

More information on the donation process can be found here.