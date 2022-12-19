Green Bay firefighters deliver hundreds of gifts for Brown County teenagers in need

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Monday is the day the Green Bay Metro Fire Department calls its favorite of the whole year.

Firefighters delivered to the Salvation Army nearly 700 gifts for Brown County teenagers in need.

The items delivered Monday were collected from the Gifts For Teens parades and shopping days that took place during the last couple weeks.

"Well, it's no doubt that I love the parades," Lt. Chad Decker said. "But honestly, I love the parades because we get to deliver these gifts. And we just know that when we showed up, and we drop those gifts off, and that teenage gifts table is full, when we leave we just know we are making a difference, and we are really helping somebody have a much more joyful holiday."

From Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, the gifts are going to be handed out to the teens and their families that signed up for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay's gift distribution.

The three-day event is taking place in the former Shopko at the East Town Mall.